Despite having Nick Saban's Alabama on top, Urban Meyer credits one Big Ten school: "This might be the best roster in college football in last decade"

Former Ohio State coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer recently made a bold claim regarding the Buckeyes, suggesting that they may have assembled the best roster in college football over the past decade. Despite the perennial dominance of Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, Meyer believes Ryan Day's Ohio State could surpass any team.

In a discussion with Mark Ingram on "The Triple Option" on Wednesday, Urban Meyer revealed that he spoke to former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel about the current state of the team. Both coaches agreed that this year’s roster is special. Meyer stated,

“I’ve read about them, I’ve watched them. This might be the best roster in college football in the last decade – as far as NFL talent, as far as depth."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ohio State's returns include several high-caliber players like running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defenders Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

The Buckeyes also added more talent from the transfer portal and recruitment like Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins and Freshman Jeremiah Smith who are all expected to be the future stars of the team.

Meyer is particularly optimistic about quarterback Will Howard and the impact of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“The second string running back, whoever it is, is probably gonna be probably a first-round draft pick,” Meyer said. “I mean, they are loaded. They’ve got Will Howard, who’s gonna be a big question mark. But I think the combination of him and Chip Kelly, the new offensive coordinator, they’re married for each other."

Urban Meyer discusses Ohio State’s challenges

Meyer discussed the challenges that lie ahead for the Buckeyes this season despite the team having a loaded lineup. Ohio State has the 16th-toughest schedule according to ESPN, but their first three games present a stark contrast as the Buckeyes are favored to win each by at least 50 points.

He pointed out that such lopsided matchups could lead to starters being pulled early, which could affect individual statistics.

"Here’s the challenge … how do you keep all happy?” Meyer said. “Their schedule’s kind of a joke early on. I mean, they’re gonna be 50-point favorites in the first three games. They have a bye week and then they play Michigan State, which is a shell of themself right now."

Meyer also noted that with limited playtime in these early blowouts, players may not accumulate significant stats.

“So the starters will probably play 30-40 plays in the first month of the season. That means statistically, they’re not gonna have many catches."

Speaking with Meyer, Mark Ingram highlighted the importance of focusing on team success over individual accomplishments,

"In order for us to win a national championship, everyone needs to be their best. And yes, you’re gonna have individual goals which should drive you and inspire you and cause you to work hard."

Meyer coached Ohio State from 2012 to 2018, and achieved an 83-9 record (.902 winning percentage), winning the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship and securing three Big Ten titles (2014, 2017, 2018).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place