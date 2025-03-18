Despite Shedeur Sanders’ plummeting draft stock, Todd McShay drops optimistic prediction about CU star

Shedeur Sanders's draft stock has plummeted ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was in play to be the first overall pick and the first quarterback off the board, but that talk has simmered.

Sanders has been reportedly called "brash and arrogant" by an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach which has hurt his draft stock. However, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay believes Sanders will be fine as he predicts the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback will be the second-overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

"I truly believe that Shedeur Sanders is in play for the Browns at number two," McShay said on ESPN Cleveland.

Sanders being the second overall pick has been a popular landing spot, as the Browns need a quarterback. Although McShay thinks Sanders could go second overall, NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Buffaloes' quarterback going third overall to the New York Giants.

Kiper believes Sanders could benefit from sitting behind a veteran starter for a year to learn the pro game.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders is confident he will be a franchise quarterback in the NFL

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has been oozing with confidence that he will thrive in the NFL. Sanders has said he will turn an NFL franchise around and be a franchise-changing quarterback.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders also tells NFL teams if they don't want him to turn their franchise around and aren't serious about winning, they shouldn't draft him.

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes get bowl-eligible last season after the program had a 1-win season before he got there.

