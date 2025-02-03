  • home icon
Devastated Jeremiah Smith has one-word reaction to OC Chip Kelly's unprecedented Raiders move

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 03, 2025 11:21 GMT
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a blunt, emotional response to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. (Image credits: Imagn)

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a blunt, emotional response to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's shocking departure to the NFL. After reports confirmed Kelly's appointment as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, Smith took to X on Sunday and posted a one-word reaction:

"Nooooo," with a broken heart emoji.
Kelly’s move to Las Vegas is a major shake-up for both the Raiders and Ohio State. His hiring fills a crucial role on new head coach Pete Carroll’s staff and marks Kelly’s return to the NFL. He had previously served as head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He will be the only new coordinator for the Raiders in 2025, as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon are staying on.

Impact on Ohio State following Chip Kelly’s departure

Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly - Source: Imagn

Chip Kelly’s departure leaves Ohio State in a difficult position after just one season as offensive coordinator. Under his leadership, the Buckeyes’ offense thrived, averaging 35.7 points per game—ranking 12th in the FBS and second in the Big Ten. The team improved on that mark in the postseason, averaging 36.3 points per game.

However, despite Ohio State’s College Football Playoff (CFP) championship-winning season, Kelly and head coach Ryan Day faced criticism for the Buckeyes' 10-point performance in their loss to Michigan. Now, Day must find replacements for both his offensive and defensive coordinators heading into the 2025 season.

More departures for the Ohio State Buckeyes

Kelly is the second key coordinator to leave Ohio State following the national championship win, with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles joining Penn State. Additionally, offensive line coach Justin Frye also exited, leaving the Buckeyes with significant vacancies to fill.

Kelly’s departure leaves a lasting impact on Ohio State, and Smith’s reaction reflects the emotions of many within the program. As the Buckeyes look for a new offensive leader, the Raiders are banking on Kelly to revamp their attack under Carroll’s leadership.

Edited by Siddharth Sikdar
