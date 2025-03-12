"Develop a rapport with the new targets": CFB analyst advises Florida QB DJ Lagway ahead of the 2025 season

After impressing in his true freshman season at Florida, DJ Lagway will take on his first full season as the starting quarterback in 2025. The former five-star recruit caught the attention of the Gainesville fanbase in 2024, placing a lot of expectations on him ahead of next season.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy emphasized on Monday that Lagway will need strong support from the skill players around him. Speaking on his “Always College Football” podcast, he advised the quarterback to build chemistry with the receivers in a bid to meet the huge expectations.

"He's still a young player," McElroy said of Lagway. "It would be great for him to develop a rapport with the new targets. ... Who are going to be the go-to guys in the passing game for Lagway this upcoming season?"

However, with the quarterback battling a lingering shoulder injury as Florida opens the spring camp, getting to know his new receivers well might take some time. Nonetheless, there's a lot of time to get that done in the next couple of months, bringing some relief to the team.

DJ Lagway was crucial to the Gators' eventual resurgence in the 2024 college football season. He came in for injured Graham Mertz halfway through the season and threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, winning six of the seven games he started.

Greg McElroy examines DJ Lagway receiver options

Florida's top receivers from last season, Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, have both departed for the NFL, leaving a lot of work to do for DJ Lagway in 2025. The quarterback now has to build the needed chemistry with the available options to get things right next season.

Speaking further on the “Always College Football” show, Greg McElroy examined what the options look like for Lagway at the wide receiver position ahead of next season. He noted that he might have to build rapport with a host of freshmen.

"Eugene Wilson is back after a disappointing season last year," McElroy said. "He had hip surgery that led to his season being cut short. But, you look at some of the young players that are gonna be there at the wide receiver spot - Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Naeshaun Montgomery - three of the highest-ranked signees.

"And we know this, at wide receiver, you can get on the field early. ... Young players can have an impact at that position if they can figure out ways to be as physical as the opposing defenders that they will face on a week-to-week basis."

Florida also brought in some options via the transfer portal, including J. Michael Sturdivant, who joined from UCLA. DJ Lagway shouldn't be short of quality receivers next season, but he will have overcome the struggles he had with interceptions last season (9 INTs) to get things done.

