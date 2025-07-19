Devon Manuel arrested: What did the Florida OL do? Closer look at latest charges

Florida offensive lineman Devon Manuel was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence and having a concealed weapon, according to police records. The arrest happened just after midnight on SW 34th Street in Gainesville.
The officer smelled marijuana and asked if Manuel had a medical card, which he did not. Manuel then disclosed he had used a THC vape before driving and had a gun (Glock 20, loaded but not chambered) in the car.
Manuel took a sobriety test but did not do well, saying it might be because of a knee (meniscus) injury. His breath test showed no alcohol. He also gave a urine sample and was taken to the Alachua County Jail, and was later released on bond. He’s facing one second-degree felony charge for having a hidden weapon and one misdemeanor charge for DUI.
A spokesperson from Florida released a statement on Saturday regarding Manuel’s arrest, saying:
"We are aware of the situation with Devon Manuel. We will gather all the facts and monitor the situation.”
Manuel is going into his second season with the Gators after transferring from Arkansas in 2024. He played three games last year as a backup and accounted for 58 total snaps before suffering a season-ending injury.
At Arkansas, he played in nine games in 2023 and started four of them. He was one of the team’s best run blockers, playing 417 snaps that year.
In 2025, Manuel, who has an 82.9 pass block grade and a 70.2 offensive grade from PFF, is expected to be a backup again on Florida’s offensive line, which will be protecting quarterback DJ Lagway.
Devon Manuel is the third Gator to be arrested this offseason
Devon Manuel is the third Florida Gators player to be arrested this offseason. Before him, defensive back Dijon Johnson was arrested in May on several charges. These included possession of a controlled substance and a firearm, resisting an officer without violence and having 20 grams of cannabis.
“We’ll handle all the discipline internally. We’re gonna let things take their course,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “We started some of that process with [Dijon] in-house already. He’s back in summer school and he’s working with our team. He’s got good representation, and we’ll let it take its course.”
Freshman offensive lineman Stephon Shivers was arrested in June on charges of false imprisonment (third-degree felony). Napier said on Wednesday that Shivers has been removed from the team.