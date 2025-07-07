"Diabolical levels of trolling" - CFB fans lose it as Lane Kiffin mocks Hugh Freeze over Auburn HC's golfing-recruiting controversy

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin aimed a cheeky dig at Auburn coach Hugh Freeze amid the Tigers' golfing-recruiting controversy. Kiffin dug up a tweet from Freeze in May, which featured him holding a trophy after winning a golf tournament.

Ad

"Great job Coach!! Game is on *fire emoji,*" Kiffin tweeted on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When fans on social media caught a glimpse of Kiffin's jibe toward Freeze, they had some wild reactions. Many hyped the Ole Miss coach's ability to poke fun at others on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Diabolical levels of trolling," one tweeted.

"Ok, I’ll give you this one. Hilarious," a fan commented.

Others shared similar sentiments on Kiffin, while also slamming Freeze.

"I aspire to be as good at anything as Lane is at trolling," one fan wrote.

"That’s the only championship trophy Hugh will ever hold," a fan commented.

Ad

"Bra the most trolling coach," another fan tweeted.

According to reports, Freeze went golfing 11 times in June. Many believe that he has ignored his recruitment duties at Auburn while pursuing his hobby.

According to On3 on Sunday, the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 80.

Lane Kiffin shared another sly dig at Hugh Freeze after landing four-star OL

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin - Source: Getty

Lane Kiffin shared a tweet on Sunday with a picture of a 187.5-pound yellowfin tuna and tagged Freeze. It was in reference to Auburn's recent struggles with recruiting big fish or talent from high school.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tweet about the tuna was regarding four-star offensive lineman JC Anderson as part of the Class of 2026, who committed to Ole Miss over Auburn.

Freeze, who has an 11-14 record across two years at Auburn, has come under scrutiny this offseason. The Tigers failed to qualify for a bowl game last season after posting just five wins.

If Auburn doesn't get off to a good start in the 2025 campaign, Freeze might be on the hot seat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More