Did Auburn sign with Nike? Exploring latest rumors around Tigers' new sponsorship deal

The Auburn Tigers have agreed to a sponsorship deal with Nike that will begin in 2025.

Auburn announced the partnership with Nike on Tuesday. Auburn had previously been with Under Armour for 18 years, but decided to move on and agreed to the deal with Nike.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world. We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process," Auburn AD John Cohen said. "We believe that our 10-year agreement, beginning in July 2025, will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward.

“We are also grateful to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for their 18 years of valued partnership in growing the Auburn brand and serving our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate this relationship throughout the final year ahead.”

Nike will make and supply fan gear and coach's gear, while also becoming the official apparel partner of the Auburn Tigers.

The deal with Nike is set to be for 10 years, according to ON3, as the outlet reported that connections such as Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley and Tim Cook all played a part in helping push this deal over the top.

Auburn Tigers looking to improve off last season

The Auburn Tigers enter the 2024 season looking to improve on last season as the Tigers went 6-7.

Auburn lost to Maryland in the Music City Bowl after a 27-24 loss to Alabama in their final regular-season game. The Crimson Tide completed a last-second Hail Mary to get the win.

The Tigers enter 2024 with Payton Thorne likely as their starting quarterback. Last season, Thorne went 6-7 as a starter, as he went 162-for-265 for 1,755 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions after he transferred from Michigan State.

However, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze isn't ruling out someone else winning out the starting quarterback job.

“I really like our room,” Freeze said. “I wanted to try to build with high school kids like Hank (Brown) and Walker (White) and us try to develop those guys along with, obviously, the experience Payton (Thorne) brings. I kinda wanna see that through.”

Auburn will kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home against Alabama A&M. The Tigers will have notable games against Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama this season.

Poll : Are you surprised Auburn is leaving Under Armour? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion