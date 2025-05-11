Did Bill Belichick’s GF, Jordon Hudson, win Miss Maine? All we know about the thrilling results

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, returned to contest in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant in Portland this weekend. She was a contestant in the previous edition of the pageant in 2024, finishing first runner-up, igniting her ambition to win it this year.
Despite her growing popularity across the United States over the last year for her relationship with Belichick, Hudson once again fell short of the crown as she finished as second runner-up this time. Shelby Powell of Bangor was named the winner of Miss Maine USA 2025.
Hudson was, however, handed the Style Award at the pageantry contest on Sunday. Coach Belichick was present at the event in Portland to support his girlfriend in the contest. He was seated in the front row as her girlfriend competed.
In an April Instagram post, Hudson vied to represent Maine’s fishing families, drawing from personal experience after her own family's fishing business went bankrupt during her childhood.
“I was practically born on the waters of Hancock Point, Maine; just as my father had been, and his father, and his father…. since before the American Revolutionary War,” Hudson wrote.
"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through.”
Jordon Hudson had concerns about her chances amid media backlash
Jordon Hudson had concerns about her chances at the Miss Maine USA 2025 contest. This comes after the widespread backlash following her abrupt interjections during a CBS News interview with Belichick. This was discussed on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.
“The thing that Jordon Hudson considers one of the worst-case scenarios here as a result of the CBS disaster, which again, felt entirely preventable if one were more strategic or knowledgeable about the industry,” Torre said.
“A parallel through line through so many of the anecdotes that we have reported is that she has been very concerned, to the point of explicitly telling Bill Belichick and others, that this whole disaster, this whole episode at this point, honestly, is actively undermining her chances to win the Miss Maine competition.”
The scrutiny after the interview could have played a role in Hudson's failure to earn the crown in her second trial. She reportedly got little support from fans in the voting series that cost a dollar per vote. Nonetheless, she's expected to remain active in Belichick's business and lifestyle.
