Did Bill Belichick’s GF, Jordon Hudson, win Miss Maine? All we know about the thrilling results

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, returned to contest in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant in Portland this weekend. She was a contestant in the previous edition of the pageant in 2024, finishing first runner-up, igniting her ambition to win it this year.

Ad

Despite her growing popularity across the United States over the last year for her relationship with Belichick, Hudson once again fell short of the crown as she finished as second runner-up this time. Shelby Powell of Bangor was named the winner of Miss Maine USA 2025.

Hudson was, however, handed the Style Award at the pageantry contest on Sunday. Coach Belichick was present at the event in Portland to support his girlfriend in the contest. He was seated in the front row as her girlfriend competed.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an April Instagram post, Hudson vied to represent Maine’s fishing families, drawing from personal experience after her own family's fishing business went bankrupt during her childhood.

“I was practically born on the waters of Hancock Point, Maine; just as my father had been, and his father, and his father…. since before the American Revolutionary War,” Hudson wrote.

"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through.”

Ad

Ad

Jordon Hudson had concerns about her chances amid media backlash

Jordon Hudson had concerns about her chances at the Miss Maine USA 2025 contest. This comes after the widespread backlash following her abrupt interjections during a CBS News interview with Belichick. This was discussed on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

“The thing that Jordon Hudson considers one of the worst-case scenarios here as a result of the CBS disaster, which again, felt entirely preventable if one were more strategic or knowledgeable about the industry,” Torre said.

Ad

“A parallel through line through so many of the anecdotes that we have reported is that she has been very concerned, to the point of explicitly telling Bill Belichick and others, that this whole disaster, this whole episode at this point, honestly, is actively undermining her chances to win the Miss Maine competition.”

The scrutiny after the interview could have played a role in Hudson's failure to earn the crown in her second trial. She reportedly got little support from fans in the voting series that cost a dollar per vote. Nonetheless, she's expected to remain active in Belichick's business and lifestyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More