Did Bo Nix play with Cam Newton? Viral social media joke about Bo Nix's age debunked 

There has been many jokes about the age of Oregon Ducks quarterback senior Bo Nix, as he has been in college football for a long time.

It has gotten to the point where people are saying that he has been in college for years and played with people who have had a full NFL career. Josh Norris, the Football Content Lead at Underdog Sports, took to social media and posted about the length of time Bo Nix has been in college.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While some people took that as a fact, it was obviously a joke. Newton was in college football from 2007-2010 as played for the Florida Gators in 2007 and 2008 before sitting out a season to transfer to the Auburn Tigers for the 2010 season.

Bo Nix, meanwhile, began his collegiate career in 2019 with the Auburn Tigers for three seasons before transferring to the Oregon Ducks before the 2021 season.

Nix is a fifth-year senior, benefitting from an extra season of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19 season. Every player was granted an additional season of eligibility. Nix has taken advantage of it while other notable players have gone to the NFL.

Is Bo Nix in the 2023 Heisman race?

Bo Nix has been doing an outstanding job to begin the 2023 season, breaking into the top five Heisman Trophy candidates list.

He has been doing incredibly well through the first four games of the season. Nix has completed 104 of his 131 passes (79.4 completion percentage) for 1,169 yards and has tossed 11 touchdowns compared to one interception.

He has also added a bit of a threat running the football as well, recording 16 rushing attempts for 69 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and adding a rushing touchdown.

Comparing his numbers to the rest of college football, Nix ranks 17th in passing yards, fourth in completion percentage, tied for ninth in passing touchdowns and 17th in quarterback rating (180.5).

Where should we expect Bo Nix to be drafted?

Nix is going to be in the 2024 NFL draft, which is loaded with talented quarterback prospects.

That's going to make him fall a little bit. He's projected to be a middle-to-late first-round selection at the moment. That means Nix could join a team that made the playoffs and will likely sit behind a quarterback instead of playing in his rookie season.