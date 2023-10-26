Did Brent Zdebski indulge in sign-stealing for Ohio State? Exploring rumors surrounding the Buckeyes' coach

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive quality coach Brent Zdebski has been accused of sign-stealing for the Buckeyes.

The Michigan Wolverines are under an NCAA investigation over alleged sign-stealing and in-person scouting. Reports accuse Michigan staffer Connor Stalions of videotaping opposing teams' sidelines to steal their signs for when Michigan would play them.

Michigan has suspended Stalions, but now some people claim Ohio State Buckeyes defensive quality coach Brent Zdebski also did advance scouting for Ohio State.

However, there is no proof these rumors are true, as they only come from Michigan fans. Another fan also posted photos of Zdebski being paid by another Ohio State coach, which they claimed was for tickets and travel to count opposing teams.

Yet, there is no concrete proof Brent Zdebski was involved in any sign-stealing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. So, until the NCAA or Big Ten mentions it, these are just rumors that Michigan fans have started.

There's no question all this will only add to the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. The schools will play on Nov. 25 in the final game for both seasons, with the winner likely punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh has denied knowing about sign-stealing

After the news became public, Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement saying he had no knowledge of the sign-stealing accusations:

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment."

Whether or not that is the case is uncertain, but the longer the investigation goes, the more information has become public.

Stalions reportedly sent a text message in 2021 bragging about stealing signs and being close to the Wolverines' offensive coordinator to know what coverage the defense was in.

“Pre-covid, stole opponent signals during the week watching tv copies then flew to the game and stood next to [then Michigan offensive coordinator Josh] Gattis and told him what coverage/pressure he was getting,” Stalions reportedly wrote.

Stalions claimed he was also close with Jim Harbaugh in the text messages.