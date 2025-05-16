“Did Cade Klubnik die?!?!?!???”: CFB fans fume as analyst snubs Clemson QB at the top of 2025 college football impact rankings

Cade Klubnik is one of the best quarterbacks in college football entering the 2025 season. Having gained significant experience over the past few years, the signal-caller will lead Clemson's offense for the third season in the fall.
With 100 days left until the start of the 2025 season, On3’s Clark Brooks ranked the Top 100 players set to make an impact. The list featured some of the top names in the landscape and was headlined by Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
However, Cade Klubnik was a notable omission among the top 25 players on the long list. The quarterback was ranked No. 33 by Brooks, which surprised many fans who felt he should rank in the top 10 among returning players.
Seven quarterbacks were ranked ahead of Klubnik on the list. These include Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt (5), South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (8), Texas’ Arch Manning (10), Florida’s DJ Lagway (12), LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (14), Penn State’s Drew Allar (22) and Miami's Carson Beck (25).
The list has generated a lot of reactions online as anticipation grows for the upcoming 2025 season. Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:
"Did Cade Klubnik die?!?!?!???"
Other reactions from fans:
"On3 reeks like shit and hates Clemson. 247 is superior," a fan wrote.
"Great engagement farming here," another fan wrote.
"I don’t agree with shit yall do," a fan commented.
"Put players on there that actually did something," another fan wrote.
List of players ranked ahead of Cade Klubnik
Aside from having seven quarterbacks ahead of him on the list, Cade Klubnik was also the 16th offensive player on the list. He also had three of his teammates, all from the defensive side of the ball, ahead of him in the rankings.
Here's a look at the 32 players ranked ahead of Klubnik by On3’s Clark Brooks in his Top 100 players for 2025.
#1, Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
#2, Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina
#3, Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
#4, Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas
#5, Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
#6, Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
#7, Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
#8, LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
#9, Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
#10, Arch Manning, QB, Texas
#11, Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
#12, DJ Lagway, QB, Florida
#13, Peter Woods, INT, Clemson
#14, Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
#15, LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
#16, Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
#17, Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
#18, TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
#19, Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
#20, Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami
#21, Aveion Terrell, CB, Clemson
#22, Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
#23, Dontae Corleone, INT, Cincinnati
#24, AJ Harris, CB, Penn State
#25, Carson Beck, QB, Miami
#26, Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
#27, Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
#28, Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
#29, Jake Slaughter, iOL, Florida
#30, Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
#31, Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
#32, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
