Did Carson Beck almost go to Alabama? Exploring Miami QB’s other options

Carson Beck transferred to Miami on Friday after the two-time national champion left the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal. Beck was a backup when Georgia won, but after two years as the starter, he decided to leave the Bulldogs in his final year.

Beck immediately landed with Miami, but did he nearly go to Alabama?

Did Carson Beck almost transfer to Alabama?

After Carson Beck declared for the NFL draft and also entered the transfer portal, Kirby Smart's Georgia was the first team to reach out to him, according to USA Today. Along with Georgia, Alabama also reportedly contacted Beck and tried to land the QB.

"A person close to Beck’s decision-making, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the process, told USA Today Sports that not only was Georgia at the front of the line for Beck – who has been eviscerated by Georgia fans on social media since the Bulldogs’ early exit from the College Football Playoff – but SEC heavyweight Alabama was next to call," USA Today's Matt Hayes wrote on Wednesday.

Even though Georgia and Alabama were the first to reach out, the quarterback ended up signing with Miami just 48 hours after entering the portal.

However, Beck's timeline for a return is still uncertain. He has elbow surgery after injuring it in the SEC championship game against Texas. He's currently in a brace, but Miami coach Mario Cristobal believes Beck is ahead of schedule.

“There’s always hope,” Cristobal said, via AP. “You know, the sooner the better. I know we went through examinations yesterday and everything’s ahead of schedule. I’ll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks, so I’d hate to say this or that.

I“ know that certainly for the summertime everything is scheduled to be full-throttle, full-go. But there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don’t have it yet.”

In 2024, Beck went 290-for-448 for 3,485 yards while throwing for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his four years at Georgia, he threw for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Carson Beck and Miami will open their 2025 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

