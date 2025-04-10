“Did you compare Deion Sanders & LeBron James to a serial killer”: Robert Griffin III calls out fan for spreading hate against the legends

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III was stunned when a fan compared Deion Sanders and LeBron James to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Griffin III was backing Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James for being successful athletes but being put down due to their dads being in the spotlight as well. After his rant, a fan replied to him on X, comparing them to serial killers.
"Unfortunately, that is not the way the world works! I doubt you would be inviting any of Jeffrey Dahmer’s relatives over for dinner any time soon! LOL! - Bronny & Shedeur know they have a lot of pressure, hopefully their dads have given them good advice!!," a fan wrote.
After the fan's post, Griffin III was quick to respond and was stunned by it as he didn't get his point at all.
"Did you just compare Deion Sanders and LeBron James to a serial killer?!?! THIS is the ridiculousness I’m talking about," a fan wrote.
It was a crazy comparison from the fan, and Griffin was having none of it.
As Griffin says, fans aren't evaluating Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James fairly because of who they are and their last name.
Deion Sanders calls out NFL teams for creating lies about Shedeur Sanders
As Robert Griffin III has pointed out, fans and even some scouts have unfairly judged Shedeur Sanders due to his last name.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has been accused of being arrogant and brash in pre-draft interviews. Yet, Deion was having none of it as he thought teams were creating lies about his son.
"We always understood to block out the noise, even from Jackson State and Colorado,” Shedeur told NFL Network, via The Athletic. “There’s a lot of critics. There’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way, so we remain happy. … Either you’re gonna be watching or you’re gonna be talking about it. It’s gonna be one of the two, so I’d rather be the one getting talked about than the one just watching, hating on another guy... The lies, that’s gonna be that."
Despite all the noise, all signs point to Shedeur Sanders being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
