Did Davis Warren have cancer? Michigan QB opens up about fighting challenges following his diagnosis

Davis Warren has overcome a lot to become the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines. Warren beat out Alex Orji for the starting QB job for the Wolverines and led the No. 10-ranked team to a 30-10 win over Fresno State in the 2024 season opener.

Warren was a preferred walk-on in 2021 to the Wolverines football team after not playing football in 2020 due to the pandemic. He also dealt with a major health battle in high school, which hurt his college recruiting.

Did Davis Warren have cancer?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren did have cancer. Warren was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2019 and went through chemotherapy. But he still was able to play four high school games in 2019.

Trending

“The first week I was diagnosed, I circled a game on October 4th which was when I wanted to get back to playing,” Warren said in January to La VistaMCHS. “Looking back, it was naive of me to think that, because knowing what I know now about childhood cancer, I was very lucky to be able to make it out and still be able to pursue my dreams.

“The word perspective comes to mind because I am grateful to wake up every day and everything I do is something I will never take for granted again.”

Davis Warren was so committed to football that he says he threw the ball around after his first round of chemotherapy despite his doctors telling him not to. The quarterback was able to beat cancer and walk on to Michigan.

Since being part of the Wolverines roster, he has been a backup or third-string quarterback and wasn't considered a threat to start until his training camp.

Warren ended up edging out Orji for the starting job, and after his first game as the starter, he says he never thought about leaving Michigan.

"I never wavered," Warren said. "I never had any interest in leaving or going anywhere else. I wanted to be here. And obviously there's been some ups and down in the road, but it did feel really good tonight. I've thought about this day for a long time and envisioned it a lot."

In the game against Fresno State, Warren went 15 for 25 for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Davis Warren and the Wolverines will now have their toughest test to date on Saturday as Michigan hosts the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!