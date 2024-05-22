Did Deion Sanders win a Super Bowl? A look at Colorado HC’s NFL career

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known for his legendary NFL career. Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career.

The cornerback was drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 draft. After five seasons with the Falcons, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers for the 1994 season.

With the 49ers, Sanders won defensive player of the year and recorded an interception in the endzone to help San Francisco win Super Bowl XXIX for his first ring.

After just one season in San Francisco, Sanders signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 1995 season. With Dallas, Sanders was a lockdown corner and helped lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl for his second championship in as many years.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Sanders went the rest of his career without winning another one. However, he did finish his legendary NFL career with two championships.

Sanders' NFL career includes 188 games, 53 interceptions, 2,199 punt return yards, six punt return touchdowns, 3,523 kick return yards and three kick return touchdowns.

Colorado sells out season tickets for the second year in a row under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is set for his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders was the talk of college football last season as Colorado got off to a 3-0 start, including upset wins over TCU and Nebraska. The Buffaloes finished the year going 4-8.

However, the buzz around Colorado was massive as they sold out their season tickets. And despite the 4 to 8 seasons, the season tickets are again sold out for the second straight year.

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

Colorado will open its season up at home on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.