Did JJ McCarthy play hockey? Looking at Michigan QB's sports career

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy mentioned the Stanley Cup after leading his team to a Rose Bowl win on Monday.

McCarthy was asked why he didn't touch any roses before the week when he mentioned how hockey players don't touch the Stanley Cup if they haven't won it before.

“This game just means so much to me,” said McCarthy. “I have a superstition like they do with (not touching) the Stanley Cup. I didn't touch it all week, and I was waiting for this moment to put it in my mouth.”

Since then, many fans have wondered if McCarthy has played hockey or is just a fan.

Did JJ McCarthy play hockey?

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy grew up playing hockey in Illinois as well as being a big fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"That was actually my first love," McCarthy said. "I started when I was like 5 years old, and, yeah, I had to make a really big decision on if I was going to stick with the hockey route or the football route.

"I kind of made that decision around freshman year of high school, and it was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make."

As JJ McCarthy says, deciding between football and hockey was a tough choice, but after Monday night, it appears that he made the right call.

McCarthy is the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines and will be playing for the National title on Monday against the Washington Huskies. JJ McCarthy also credits hockey for shaping him to be a tough quarterback and being able to take hits.

"We talk about all the toughness and all of that, that’s where it comes from," he said.

"So many relationships, so many lessons learned from it. Playing hockey has done tremendous wonders for me at the quarterback position and playing football. I’m extremely grateful for that whole career experience."

McCarthy is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he decides to declare for the draft. This season, the Wolverines play caller is 230-for-314 for 2,851 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.