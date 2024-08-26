Did Marcus Freeman play college football at Ohio State? Closer look at Notre Dame HC's playing career

It's high time for Marcus Freeman to deliver on his promises when he joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the head coach before the 2022 college football season. Now, in his third year with the Fighting Irish, Freeman needs to amp up his game as the 2024 season gets underway next week.

Did Marcus Freeman play college football at Ohio State?

Yes, Marcus Freeman did play college football at Ohio State, where he built an impressive career as a linebacker from 2004 to 2008. An Ohio native, Freeman appeared in 51 games for the Buckeyes, starting 37 of them.

Over his career, he became a key defensive player, recording 268 tackles, including 140 solo stops. His versatility allowed him to start 26 games at weak-side linebacker and 11 at strong-side linebacker.

His performances earned him Second-team All-Big Ten honors twice. In 2007, Freeman recorded 109 tackles, earning Second-team All-Big Ten recognition. His athleticism and football IQ were on par with some of the game’s best defensive players in college at the time.

In 2008, during his senior year, he started all 13 games, notching 84 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss (TFLs), and 3.5 sacks. The Fighting Irish coach finished his college career ranked 19th on the school's all-time tackle list.

Having impressed through a promising college career, Freeman’s NFL journey didn’t turn out the way he wanted. The Chicago Bears signed him in the 2009 NFL Draft only to waive him in September. The Buffalo Bills practice squad took him under their ambit, only to release him a fortnight later.

The Houston Texans then signed Freeman in November 2009, but that didn’t last long. His NFL career was cut short due to an enlarged heart condition, leading to his retirement in 2010. However, his legacy at Ohio State remains, where he is remembered as one of the program's top linebackers.

