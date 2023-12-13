Did Marvin Harrison Jr. declare for the draft? Exploring Ohio State WR's 2024 NFL Draft Status

Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a top-five pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, that is if he is to declare. Harrison Jr. has had back-to-back outstanding seasons in Columbus, Ohio, with the last one being capped with a nomination to the game's highest individual award at the collegiate level.

However, if something has escaped the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner over the last three years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it has been a chance to play for the national title.

While he did play in last year's semifinal, they lost by a point to eventual champions Georgia. This year, after a final-week defeat to Michigan, they even failed to qualify for the CFP.

That, paired with the fact that since he arrived in 2021, the Buckeyes haven't won the Big Ten championship, might be among the reasons why Marvin Harrison Jr. is considering coming back in 2024. As recently as December 7, the star wide receiver told ESPN the following:

"I'm still undecided, you guys know, coming into this year, I wanted to beat 'The Team Up North' [Michigan] and win a Big Ten championship. And obviously, I didn't do that this year. So, I think that's a great motive to come back, if that's what I decide to do, because that's something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career. Not being able to have done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back."

Michigan has won three straight Big Ten championships since 2021.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. enter the draft?

The allure of the draft is probably big on a player that's considered the best player talent-wise in college football, maybe only behind Caleb Williams. However, the desire to win a title at the collegiate level is to be expected from a top competitor like Harrison Jr.

In the olden days, he would probably be done and dusted with the collegiate level. However, in the era of NIL deals and such, he can remain in college football while still making his fair bit of money.

Also, Harrison is still a junior, and with careers in the FBS level now going on as long as seven years, four years wouldn't be that long of a stint.

Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL Draft projection

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been made the No. 3 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in CBS Sports' latest mock draft. While his position has changed a bit depending on the needs of the teams in each mock draft, almost everyone agrees he's a top-five pick.

