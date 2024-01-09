Did Michigan win today? Final result, scores and top players from the CFP National Championship game

The Michigan Wolverines won the college football national championship on Monday, defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13.

Michigan entered the game 14-0 and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship against Washington.

On their first possession of the game, the Wolverines scored a touchdown and never looked back. Michigan led 14-3 after one quarter and 17-10 at halftime.

“Play the percentages. They played great defense. We didn’t quite get it done and put our defense in a bad spot there,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at the half. “We’ve got to get the momentum back now.”

Right after halftime, the Wolverines recorded an interception, which resulted in a field goal to go up 20-10. Michigan's defense was solid the entire second half to secure the win.

The top players from the national championship between Michigan and Washington

Donovan Edwards rushed for two touchdowns

The Michigan Wolverines offense was led by their rushing game of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Edwards rushed for 104 yards on six carries and two touchdowns, while Blake Corum ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson had a key interception to begin the half, which helped restore Michigan's two-score lead. Ahead of the game, Johnson spoke about this spot and was eager to perform against Washington's high-powered offense.

"Definitely, on this type of stage, too, National Championship, going against an offense that loves to pass the ball. So creates opportunity for me," Johnson said. "Can't wait... Those 50/50 balls, the reason it's 50/50, hopefully that 50 goes my way when the time comes. But definitely trying to make a play and I'm sure I'll have opportunities when the game comes."

Mike Sainristil made a game-changing interception on 4th and 13 with fewer than five minutes remaining as Washington was approaching Michigan's 30-yard line. Sainristil returned it 81 yards to the Huskies' eight-yard line, setting up a score to seal the game.

Despite losing the national championship, Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze had another big game to show why he will be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Odzune finished the game with five catches for 87 yards.

Both quarterbacks struggled in the national championship, as J.J. McCarthy went 10-for-18 for 140 yards while Michael Penix Jr. was 27-for-51 for 255 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.