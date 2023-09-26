Did Najee Harris win the Heisman? Pittsburgh Steelers RB's collegiate career explored

Najee Harris had a standout collegiate career as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide before being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a look at how Harris performed as a member of the Crimson Tide, and whether or not he won the Heisman:

How did Najee Harris perform in his collegiate career and did he win the Heisman?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Najee Harris joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. He shared the backfield with Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs which limited his touches.

He finished with 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries, adding six receptions for 45 yards. He helped Alabama win the College Football Playoff National Championship as he ran for 64 yards on six carries.

The following season, with Scarbrough gone, he became the Crimson Tide's third running back. Harris ran for 783 yards and four touchdowns on 117 carries while catching four passes for just seven yards.

Harris finished with 1,224 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries. He added 304 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 27 receptions. His performances earned him second-team All-SEC honors.

While there was plenty of speculation that Harris would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, he chose to return to Alabama. He remained the lead back, running for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns on 251 carries. Harris caught 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished fifth in Heisman voting while helping the Crimson Tide win another College Football Playoff national championship. Harris ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the title game while adding 79 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven receptions.

He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back. Harris was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC.

How has Najee Harris performed in his professional career?

Najee Harris was selected No. 24 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He ran for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries as a rookie while adding 74 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl.

Harris followed that up by finishing last season with 1,034 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 272 carries. He added 229 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.

Harris has gotten off to a slow start to this season through three games. He ran for 139 yards on 35 carries, adding three receptions for two yards, failing to find the end zone.