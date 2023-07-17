Did Oklahoma HC Brent Venables take aim at Deion Sanders? The Colorado HC criticized by the Sooners front man for transfer portal tactics

Deion Sanders has drastically revamped the Colorado Buffaloes roster since taking over as coach of the program in December 2022. Despite getting a late start on recruiting, Sanders landed 22 players in the 2023 recruiting class, including five-star recruit Cormani McClain, who is the top-ranked cornerback prospect.

While his success in recruiting has been impressive, it pales in comparison to the work that the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has done via the transfer portal. The Buffaloes have brought in 51 transfers, including Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables, who took over the job last season following Lincoln Riley's departure, questioned Sanders' transfer portal tactics. Speaking to KREF radio, Venables stated:

"You know, I gave guys 12 months of grace. I was unlike Deion [Sanders]. I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out. Here’s the three, you know, go to class, you know, live right off the field, and when you show up, man. You show up with respect and appreciation for your opportunity." [h/t Buffs Beat]

While Venables may have given players 12 months to figure things out, it is important to note that he and Sanders stepped into opposite situations. Vebables inherited a team that finished 11-2 the season prior to his arrival and had not lose more than two games since 2014. Prior to their 6-7 finish last year, Oklahoma haven't had a losing season since 1998.

Meanwhile, Sanders is taking over a team that finished just 1-11 last season. Excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season where they played just six games, Colorado has had one winning season since 2005. Venables had the luxury of allowing players to figure things out as Oklahoma's roster had plenty of talent. Sanders, on the other hand, took over one of the least talented teams in the sport.

Brent Venables is not the first coach to question Deion Sanders' tactics

Deion Sanders' work via the transfer portal has irritated several college coaches, according to Josh Pate of 247 Sports. Speaking on his podcast, Late Kick Live, he stated:

"It would also make a lot of college football rethink their theories and philosophies behind team building... A lot of coaches don't think this is going to work.

"A lot of coaches are looking at - I'm not going to say they are rooting for it to crash and burn, although I think some of them are rooting for it to crash and burn - but at the very least a lot of them are skeptically looking at Boulder, Colorado saying, 'there's no way that's going to work.'"

Check out Josh Pate's comments on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes below (starting at the 13:50 mark):

While Deion Sanders has inherited one of the worst situations in college football, he has put the college football world on notice. It will be interesting to see if other coaches follow suit.

