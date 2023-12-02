Did an Oklahoma State frat kill Longhorn? Looking at latest internet theories and decades-old Longhorns vs Cowboys rivalry

Oklahoma State and Texas are gearing up for battle on the gridiron to be crowned as the 2023 Big 12 champions. The two teams have a rivalry history spanning decades. While the game is generating a lot of buzz, an unfortunate incident has left CFB fans shell-shocked before the game.

Cowboys fans took the rivalry a step too far when police found a dead longhorn outside an Oklahoma State fraternity house on Friday morning. This has led to several theories popping up on the internet surrounding the incident and whether students from the frat killed the longhorn.

According to reports, in the early hours of Friday morning, police were informed about a dead Longhorn cow in front of the FarmHouse Fraternity near Third Avenue and Monroe Street.

The cow was pronounced dead when officials first arrived at the scene.

The campus newspaper, The O'Colly, reported that the cow had its stomach cut open with swear words carved on its side. At first glance, it looks like the alleged work of the FarmHouse fraternity members.

However, a police official present at the crime scene told KFOR-TV that they found tire tracks across the lawn making it a possibility that the carcass was dumped on the front yard, which means that it was not killed on the lawn. He also said that the cow was dead for less than 24 hours when it was first found.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Thomason, who works as a reporter for The O'Colly, believed that this was allegedly a prank done by a rival fraternity:

"I can't confirm that, but from my own opinion, yeah, that's what I would say. There are a lot of harmless pranks that are done usually between frats, but I've never seen anything of this magnitude", Thomason said.

FarmHouse Fraternity releases statement following the harrowing incident

Following the incident, the fraternity released an official statement, saying that they are working with the police on the matter. They also stated that according to their knowledge, no member of their fraternity was involved in the incident.

"As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we're just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus. It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare and treatment displayed by this situation."

"To our knowledge, no FarmHouse member was involved in this incident, and we do not condone cruelty or defacing of livestock in any manner."

The investigation is still underway as police are working to catch the perpetrators involved.