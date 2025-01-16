Did Quinn Ewers reject an $8M transfer offer? Insider shares the process behind Texas QB’s Draft decision 

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers announced that he would declare for the 2025 NFL draft. This officially ends his spell with the Longhorns, where he has been able to take them to two consecutive College Football Playoff semifinals.

However, this move may come as a surprise to some. Before the new year, it was rumored that other programs were willing to pay $8 million to obtain the services of Ewers for what would be his senior year.

A source close to Ewers told 247sports.com that Ewers didn't want to potentially taint his college football experience, the majority of which was with the Longhorns. Transferring to another school, even if it would have given him a large amount of money, was something that Ewers allegedly did not want to do.

This was backed up by what his high school football coach at Southlake Carroll, Riley Dodge, told the media:

"Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football. He wanted to leave Texas in good standing."

This was something that Ewers was definitely able to do. Alongside coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers was able to improve this team from one that made a bowl game to one that is challenging for conference and national championships.

Quinn Ewers on ignoring the 'noise'

Declaring for the NFL draft has allowed Quinn Ewers to reflect on his time with the Longhorns and how he has developed as a player.

Before the Cotton Bowl defeat to Ohio State, he spoke about what he was like during his first year with the team.

"Through my first year here, I was for sure wanting to know what people were saying about me, what I did that week or whatever. But then that [2022] season didn't go how we wanted [8-5], and I realized that something had to change.

"I could just feel God telling me, 'It doesn't matter what these people are saying about you. I know who you are, and you know who you are, so just rely on what I'm telling you.'"

At times, he struggled during the 2024 season, but he ultimately led Texas deep into the playoffs.

Now, Quinn Ewers is looking forward to the future and the NFL draft. NFL Draft Buzz currently predicts him to be a third-round pick, and he is the fourth-best quarterback in the 2025 class.

