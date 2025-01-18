Did Shane Gillis go to Notre Dame? A look at the popular comedian’s college roots

Shane Gillis is widely known as an ardent fan of Notre Dame football. The stand-up comedian is one of the most outspoken fans of the Fighting Irish, confessing his love for the program on several occasions.

Gillis has featured in a host of pre-game shows involving the team. He was on ESPN's “College GameDay” in South Bend ahead of Notre Dame's College Football Playoff first-round game against Indiana.

With his deep love for the program being known, here's a look at his academic connection with the university.

Did Shane Gillis go to Notre Dame?

Despite his fanfare for the Fighting Irish football program over the years, Shane Gillis never schooled at Notre Dame. The comedian had his bachelor's education at the United States Military Academy and Elon University before obtaining his Master’s degree at West Chester University.

Gillis’ love for the Fighting Irish was borne out of his family's faith. Both of his parents were Catholics with Irish heritage, automatically creating his connection with the program. He's been a fan of the program since he was a toddler and has never backed down from his support.

Outside of Notre Dame, all other sports teams Shane Gillis supports are based in Philadelphia. He is a fan of the Eagles in the NFL, the 76ers in the NBA and the Phillies in the MLB.

Shane Gillis makes prayer for Notre Dame ahead of the national championship game

Shane Gillis delivered a lighthearted prayer for his team ahead of the national championship showdown against Ohio State. The comedian appeared in an Under Armour commercial, humorously pleading with God to help his team secure the national title.

"Hey God. It’s me, Shane. I know I haven’t been here in a while but I have a pretty big prayer for you," he said in the ad. "Notre Dame is in the national championship on Monday. I know you know, because you’ve been with us the whole time – couple weeks ago, that field goal. I know you have a lot going on, so that was pretty chill you took time to help us with that.

"I should also say I hath not bet on any of these games … Alright, I have, I hath bet. But going forward, if Notre Dame wins, thou will not bet on games … for a month. Couple weeks. I’m probably going to bet on Sunday."

He then added:

"Come on, God. I know you can help us. Trucking dudes. Pick sixes everywhere. Maybe a couple Fumblerooskis! Just please let Notre Dame win a national championship."

Gillis is expected to be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night when Notre Dame squares up against Ohio State with the national championship at stake. The Fighting Irish are looking to claim their first national championship title since 1988.

