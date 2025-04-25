Did Shedeur Sanders surpass Coach Prime's NFL draft position in 2025? Looking back at Colorado QB's bold promise

The 2025 NFL draft is underway, with all eyes on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion Sanders was expected to get picked in the first round, but did he beat his dad and Colorado coach Deion Sanders' NFL draft position?

In 1989, the Atlanta Falcons had picked Deion as the fifth pick. The cornerback and return specialist went on to have an Hall-of-Fame career, winning two Super Bowl championships and numerous accolades.

Ahead of the draft, Shedeur promised that he will be picked ahead of his dad's number, which means he would be picked before the No. 5 pick. So, did he fulfill that promise? The short answer to that is no.

Shedeur Sanders yet to hear his name get called, let alone beat his dad Deion Sanders' draft number

While Shedeur Sanders was considered the top quarterback entering this draft, the reality is that he wasn't even selected in the first round on Thursday. Thus, he didn't surpass his dad Deion Sanders' No. 5 pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was the most talked-about draft prospect throughout the lead-up to the year. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year put on great numbers to solidify his draft status. He finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

However, as scouts grilled his abilities, it became more and more apparent among mock draft experts that Cam Ward was the best quarterback in the draft. That turned out to be true, as the Miami Hurricanes quarterback was picked first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

However, no one thought that Shedeur Sanders wouldn't even get picked in the first round entirely. There were several quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they all went in different directions.

The Giants, who picked Penn State star Abdul Carter at No. 3, had the No. 25 pick, and many thought it would be Shedeur's number finally. However, the Giants chose to go with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart instead. The next seven picks were all for different positions, and no one chose to go with the Colorado star.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

