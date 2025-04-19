"Did they watch his game against us?": Troll master Lane Kiffin takes hilarious jab at Carson Beck's $4.3M NIL from Miami

Carson Beck left Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs after the 2024 season to declare for the 2025 NFL draft before deciding to enter the transfer portal instead. The Miami Hurricanes signed him to succeed Cam Ward, who declared for the 2025 NFL draft.
The NIL deal between the two is reportedly worth around $4.3 million, which puts Beck only second to Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in On3's highest-earning college football players.
During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast on Friday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin expressed surprise learning the $4.3 million deal for Beck before taking a shot at the quarterback who struggled immensely in the game against the Rebels last season.
“Miami gave him $4.3 million?" Kiffin asked. "Did they watch his game against us?”
The game Kiffin was referencing was Georgia's 28-10 loss, where Beck threw for 186 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while completing 20 of 31 passes.
Mario Cristobal shares two cents on Carson Beck's off-field life
Carson Beck has garnered headlines not only for his play on the field but also for his relationship with Hanna Cavinder, who seems to have deleted every video from her Instagram and TikTok involving the signal-caller.
Many alleged that Beck moved to Miami to be with his girlfriend, resulting in negative reactions all around. While his play should do the talking, it's his off-field life that is making things a lot harder for him from the outside.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal shared his thoughts on the same, as he said:
"Honestly, I think it's great practice. I really do," Cristobal said. "They're gonna be subjected to that the rest of their careers. … If you don't get used to dealing with that and tackling that, I mean, it's a bonus, it's a benefit.
"All that noise, the externals, get used to it, deal with it and learn how to flush it and move on. Because if that ever becomes part of you and your process, holy s**t, you might as well just swing the white flag. You've got no chance at that position. Like the guy last year (Cam Ward), this guy just wants to win."
Down the line, Carson Beck will have to keep up with the constant online scrutiny as the situation only gets a lot tougher in the NFL.
