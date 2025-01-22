"Didn't know that we know each other forever" - Shedeur Sanders opens up about his relationship with Maxx Crosby

The draft status of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has continued to waver as he is battling to be the first quarterback off the board with Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Lately, he has been linked with a move to the Las Vegas Raiders who hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft.

Off the field, during Tuesday's segment of the "2Legendary" show, the NFL-bound quarterback addressed Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's comments from last week about the pair's close relationship (10:48).

"Whenever I've seen that, I didn't know," Shedeur Sanders said. "I didn't know that we've known each other forever because he's just older and I guess since I'm 22 now, this is the second year of my real life. You know that real life starts at like 21 or whenever you get out of college. I'm just now entering my real life cause college is over with. So, I remember just talking to him on the phone and then seeing him in person.

"I like his jewelry, I like what he's doing in the jewelry business. I didn't know that Bucky was roommates with his brother in college. That's crazy, small world."

Crosby's remarks alluded to by Shedeur Sanders were from Monday's segment of "Good Morning Football" when the Raiders defensive end revealed his connection to Coach Prime and revealed that he had known the Colorado quarterback since his childhood.

“At a personal level, I’ve known Deion… Coach Prime for a long time. My brother actually was roommates with his son Bucky… Deion Jr., so they go way back. So Deion’s whole family too," Crosby said.

“I remember seeing Shedeur when he was a kid. I was at their house in Texas. People don’t know that I’ve known them forever. So I’m really close to Shedeur, Deion Jr. his whole family, so they’re great people. So yeah, if Deion Sanders was my coach, how could I be mad?”

Deion Sanders Jr.'s "Well Off Media" page reposted a clip of Maxx Crosby's interview on Instagram and tagged the defensive end's brother, Myles Crosby who was Sanders Jr.'s roommate at SMU.

Shedeur Sanders linked to the Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders has been strongly linked to the Las Vegas Raiders in the past with his connection to part-owner, Tom Brady and "The Athletic's" draft expert Dane Brugler addressing the links with Mark Davis' team in last week's mock draft.

"There are a ton of mixed opinions in the league about Sanders, and it will be interesting to see how (or if) that changes throughout the draft process once coaches get involved," Brugler wrote. "But with Mark Davis and Tom Brady heavily influencing this pick, I’m not sure the Raiders could pass on Sanders -- although, hopefully, the new head coach and general manager will have a say in that decision."

The draft status of Shedeur Sanders will certainly be one of the most anticipated ones in recent memory.

