"Didn't let me in locker room": When Bill Belichick shared hilarious incident that left him out of his own Super Bowl celebration

Bill Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. However, the legendary coach once recalled how he was left out of the team celebrations after the New York Giants beat the Dever Broncos 30-29 in the big game in 1987.

Belichick, the Giants' defensive coordinator at the time, revealed that the security guards didn't let him into the New York locker room to join in the merrymakings.

"I just felt like I'll never be in this moment again," Belichick said. "So, I walked out of the locker room, walked out onto the Rose Bowl and just took one last look at the field and the scoreboard and the whole scene. It was a moment I just personally wanted to capture." [Timestamp: 8:42]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Then I came back in and the security guards didn't let me back into the locker room to get to the buses. I was young enough, it was nothing to do with who I was, but it was fine. But I almost couldn't get back on the bus."

Belichick was also the defensive coordinator for the Giants when they won the Super Bowl in 1991. He then won six more Super Bowls during his 24 years as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways in January 2024. However, after nearly a year away from coaching, Belichick was hired by North Carolina.

Bill Belichick will coach the North Carolina Tar Heels for the 2025 season

NCAA: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick signed a five-year $50 million contract with North Carolina in December 2024. He will be tied down to the program through the 2029 season.

Just a few days before penning his deal with UNC, Belichick outlined his plans to coach at the collegiate level. On Dec. 9, he spoke to CBS Sports after having talks with the Tar Heels.

“If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability,” Belichick said.

"It would be a professional program. Training, nutrition, scheme, coaching (and) techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football.”

It will be interesting to see whether Belichick can leave a mark at the collegiate level after an incredible coaching career in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback