“Didn’t want to risk being exposed”: Former Jets scout rips Shedeur Sanders after he takes a stand for Will Howard

Shedeur Sanders did not take part in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine, but he made sure to defend Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who appeared to struggle with his workouts. Sanders, however, was criticized by many for not participating in the physical drills.

Even former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly delivered a scathing report on why he felt Sanders backed out of the workouts at the Combine.

"Shedeur Sanders came out and confirmed what I’ve been saying since January. I’ve been saying the whole reason why Sanders isn’t throwing at the East West Shrine Bowl week and the NFL Scouting Combine is because he was afraid of throwing to receivers he wasn’t familiar with and he didn’t trust, that he didn’t want to risk being exposed and performing poorly in front of the league before the draft," Kelly tweeted in response to Yahoo Sports' post that showed Sanders' support for Howard.

Kelly also suggested that NFL teams will need to think twice about drafting Sanders because he takes time to acclimate to his surroundings and new teammates.

Sanders boosted his draft stock at Colorado in his final year. The signal-caller recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for four TDs. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Shedeur Sanders expected to participate in Colorado's Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Although Shedeur Sanders did not participate in the combine, reports claim that the quarterback will partake in Colorado's Pro Day later this month. While the official date for the CU's Pro Day has not been announced, the event is likely to be held between March 18 and 21.

Some have suggested that Sanders' draft stock has fallen since he did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl and opted out of the combine. Draft analysts also believe that Miami's Cam Ward is now likely to be taken as the first quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders will possibly need to do something special at his Pro Day if he wants to be taken as the first QB in this year's draft.

