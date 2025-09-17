  • home icon
Diego Pavia drops 4-word verdict on reports of Vandy QB returning in 2026 amid big breakthrough in legal tussle with NCAA

By Maliha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 05:18 GMT
NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Vanderbilt football has been on the rise since quarterback Diego Pavia joined ahead of the 2024 season. The 2025 season marks his fourth year playing at the NCAA level and his sixth overall when including junior college experience.

Pavia secured his spot this year after winning a temporary injunction against the NCAA, and his lawyer has even prepared to challenge the rules for a potential seventh year of eligibility.

However, Pavia shut down speculation about returning for another season with a short tweet:

"🧢… this my last year 🤝."
It won't be good news for Vanderbilt fans as Pavia has guided the Commodores to a 3-0 start with convincing wins over Charleston Southern, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. He is firm on this being his final year, but his eligibility case still carries weight.

CBS cited Sam Ehrlich's transcript about Pavia's case:

"Their argument is that if the NCAA's rules stipulate that the five-year eligibility requires players to pursue a four-year degree during that time. When a player is in junior college, they are pursuing a two-year degree, and as such that should not count towards the eligibility once they go to a four-year school.
"If that is the case, then Pavia's five-year clock on eligibility would not have started until 2022 when he arrived at New Mexico State, meaning it would be technically possible for him to retain eligibility through 2026, pending redshirt rules."

So far this season, Pavia has completed 73.5% of his passes for 645 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing 30 times for 129 yards.

Skip Bayless envisions SEC showdown featuring Diego Pavia

Diego Pavia’s college career has taken him from two years at New Mexico Military Institute to New Mexico State University and now to Vanderbilt, where he is in his second season. His breakout moment came in 2024, when Vanderbilt shocked Alabama with a 40-35 win.

The Commodores have carried that momentum into 2025, with their latest 31-7 win coming against No. 11 South Carolina last weekend. After the win, sports analyst Skip Bayless voiced a bold hope for Pavia’s future.

"I said before the season that the university I graduated from (Vanderbilt) and the school I grew up in OKC rooting for (Oklahoma) have the two most exciting QBs in America -- Diego Pavia and John Mateer. Wouldn't it be something if they played each other in the SEC title game?" Bayless tweeted.

Vanderbilt will play against Georgia State on Saturday.

Edited by Maliha
