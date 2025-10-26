Diego Pavia Heisman odds (Week 9): Updated projections for Vanderbilt QB after game against Missouri

Diego Pavia established himself as a top contender for the Heisman Trophy last week following his performance in Vanderbilt’s massive 31-24 win against LSU. The quarterback ignited the conversation among fans as he struck the Heisman pose after a touchdown in the game.

Following the Commodores' latest 17-10 victory over Missouri, Pavia has continued to position himself among the frontrunners for the coveted award. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 129 yards with an interception. However, he was able to rush for a touchdown in the encounter.

Despite a drop in his performance, the crucial win is expected to keep Diego Pavia in the race for the award. The quarterback entered the Week 9 game with +700 odds to win the award in December, and he shouldn't be far off that when the new odds are released on Sunday.

Pavia ranks behind only Alabama's Ty Simpson (+300), Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (+325) and Ohio State's Julian Sayin (+400) in the race to win the Heisman. The next couple of weeks are expected to be crucial in deciding who becomes the next winner after Travis Hunter.

Diego Pavia commented on the possibility of being the 2025 winner of the Heisman Trophy in his appearance on College GameDay on Saturday. The ESPN pregame show was hosted on the school campus for the first time since 2008, recognizing the team's recent success.

“Hell yeah, I believe this,” Pavia said when asked about his Heisman candidacy. “We just got to keep winning football games.”

Diego Pavia discusses how Vanderbilt became a winning team

Vanderbilt, for several years, has had the reputation of being one of the worst teams in the SEC. However, the program has been a force to reckon with in the conference since last season. Diego Pavia commented on how they've gone to achieve that under Clark Lea.

“We’re a bunch of misfits,” Pavia described Vanderbilt’s team following the 17-10 win. “A lot of guys are repping it on their shirt. … A lot of our O-line is filled with FCS and Conference USA guys who were slept on. I feel like we all got that chip on our shoulder.”

After last season’s heroic, highlighted by the upset against Alabama, Vanderbilt returned this season as a much better team, with Diego Pavia securing another year of eligibility. It's the first time the Commodores have won seven games before November since 1915, showcasing the level of transformation in the program.

