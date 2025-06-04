Diego Pavia reacts to Alabama star Ryan Williams’ blunt statement on taking revenge against Vanderbilt in 2025

Without a doubt, the most painful loss so far in Ryan Williams’ college football career at Alabama was the upset suffered against Vanderbilt last season. The Commodores beat the Crimson Tide 40-35 to earn their first win against them in four decades.

In an interview with Jon Gruden, Williams was questioned about the disappointing loss and what the upcoming game against Vanderbilt would look like. The Commodores will be on the road in Tuscaloosa this fall, and the wide receiver noted that they will be ruthless.

"Going into this game, we don't call them revenge games, we're going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year," Williams told Jon Gruden during an interview. "Every game we fell short last year, we definitely got red eyes going into them (this year).”

Ryan Williams' words on the Vanderbilt loss immediately went viral, creating further anticipation for the matchup. The wide receiver, though, received a response from quarterback Diego Pavia, who led the Commodores to the historic win in Nashville last season.

Pavia reposted a reel featuring Gucci Mane’s “Made It (Outro)” playing in the background, highlighting the lyric, “They actin like they tough but don’t want no confrontation.” Pavia added a “100” emoji and a “smoke” emoji to the post, hinting at a confident, no-nonsense mindset.

Ryan Williams discloses his feelings on being on the cover of College Football 26

Following an iconic true freshman performance in 2024, Ryan Williams was named the cover athlete for the EA Sports College Football 26 video game alongside Ohio State standout Jeremiah Smith. The Alabama wide receiver discloses how he feels about the rare honor.

“I was surprised, but it was one of those moments wher in a one-on-one interview. "After this past season, like in my eyes, I had a good season, and a lot of people agree with that. But you're always harder on yourself.

"When I got the text about being a cover athlete, it was like, 'Was it that good?' I can only imagine with all the work that I've put in this offseason, what this season can be like.”

Ryan Williams hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season, establishing himself as the primary option for Jalen Milroe. With the Crimson Tide expected to have a more explosive offense next season, another brilliant season is expected from Williams.

