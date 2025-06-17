Diego Pavia spills the beans on 'real life beef' with New Mexico which led to infamous urinating video

Diego Pavia enters his second year with the Vanderbilt Commodores eager to build on a breakout 2024 campaign. After leading the Commodores to a 7-6 record and was named the 2024 SEC Newcomer of the Year, he is setting the stage for a potential encore.

Appearing in the podcast "Bussin’ With the Boys" on Tuesday, Pavia talked about a whole lot of topics like his breakout season last year, what his team’s chances are for the 2025 season, making more noise in the SEC, possibly making the College Football Playoff and winning the national championship, and even took a shot at the Big Ten and other teams around the SEC.

Another topic Pavia addressed is the controversial urinating incident he had at the New Mexico Lobos’ facility while he was with the New Mexico State Aggies. When asked about the incident, Pavia was candid about it.

“Before the year, I urinated on their logo in the midfield of their indoor facility," Pavia said. "Before the game, no one said anything about it and they were using it as fuel and they thought they were gonna beat us and use it against me after."

"We went in there and wiped them out and the head coach was all sad and stuff. But I really had something against them because they didn’t recruit me either out of JUCO and I won a National Championship and they were still losing, so it was like real life beef with the coaches.”

His frustration stems from the fact that his dream school never gave him an offer to play for their team while he was in high school, and he admitted that it got the best of him.

“I lived in New Mexico my whole life so I wanted to play against the Lobos. The first year I was in and out of the lineup with this other kid and the only game I did not get play in was against the Lobos, so the next year I was like ‘this is a money game.”

He would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for a Snapchat video of the incident from his friend that got around. He tried to take it down, but it was too late. On the bright side, he balled out in that rivalry game, throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Aggies to a 27-17 win against the Lobos.

Diego Pavia looks to lead Vanderbilt to bigger things in 2025

Diego Pavia is looking to build on a season where he led Vanderbilt to highlight wins over SEC powerhouses Auburn and Alabama, with the Alabama game arguably being the program's biggest in their modern era. Pavia threw for two touchdowns and no picks in both games.

In the same "Bussin' With The Boys" episode, Pavia made it clear that he thinks Vanderbilt can beat Alabama again and possibly even win the national championship. He is confident that with the roster they currently have, they are capable of accomplishing anything.

Pavia put up 2,293 passing yards on 59.4% completion to go along with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions while also rushing for 800 yards and eight touchdowns himself this past season.

The Vanderbilt Commodores open their season against the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers on August 31.

