"Different broadcast teams doing the game": Kirk Herbstreit teases new feature of EA Sports CFB 25 as fans await game's release

The release date of EA Sports College Football 25 is slowly approaching.

In the last few weeks, the names of the video game's broadcasting team and commentators were released.

The team will be led by experienced college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit, and he will be joined by Chris Fowler. The rest of the team will other key members of the ESPN college football crew.

Herbstreit revealed more details about the game commentators on the "Streit Talk Podcast" on Thursday:

“As you're doing different games, there'll be different broadcast teams doing the game. … That’s a major difference between what it’s been in the past and what they are going to do now.”

This announcement, if true, will bring another unique feature not seen in many sports video games to EA Sports College Football 25.

The use of multiple broadcast teams is something that many video games do not do. They normally have one team that serves as commentators for all of the games the user plays. This can lead to the user being bored over time, hearing the same lines repeated over and over again.

It also reduces the realism of the experience, as in real life, it is incredibly rare for a team to have the same set of commentators for every game it plays if its games are on a national broadcaster like ESPN.

It's not known who these other commentary teams will consist of, and if non-ESPN broadcasters will be in the game, But with multiple commentary teams, the realism of the user gameday experience will be kept.

However, it is not only in the game presentation that EA Sports College Football 25 will be seen as realistic.

Licensed players in EA Sports College Football 25

Unlike in previous college football video games, many current players will appear in the game.

This is due to the NIL passing in 2021, which enables players to make money from endorsements.

EA Sports gave the opportunity to 11,000 players to opt into the game using their likenesses. For this, they would be paid $600 and will get a free copy of the game.

Many of the big names in college football opted in and will appear in the game.

But one of college football's most talked-about players has decided not to allow his likenesses in the game.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who is likely to be spending another season on the bench, will not be in the game. His reason for this was to “focus on football.” Users will not be able to create an “Arch Manning” in the game either, as the game will not allow the name of any player who opted out to be added in.

This may be a small blow to the realism of what will be one of the hottest video game releases of the year.

