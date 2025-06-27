"Dillingham stuffed in a locker": Nebraska fans react as Arizona State's Class of 2026 recruit Nalin Scott flips his commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have successfully wooed three-star Nalin Scott away from his Arizona State commitment. Scott announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday, following an official visit to the program earlier in the month.

Scott, a Georgia native, had earlier pledged his commitment to the Sun Devils in April. However, he went ahead on his visit to Nebraska despite the pledge before eventually announcing his flip on Friday.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to Scott’s flip to Nebraska, particularly on X:

“Smart decision young man, Dillingham stuffed in a locker”

“He traded a Heisman Trophy quarterback for TEMU Mahomes,” another wrote.

“Big mistake young man. Raiola ust got put on ozempic and is expected to lose some velocity as well as his deep ball,” another commented.

In another vein, Fight On wrote: “Nebraska is putting together a little solid class.”

“Not a smart move Nebraska hasn’t been relevant since 1993 I fear,” one fan said.

The relationships that influenced Nalin Scott’s decision

Nalin Scott’s visit to Nebraska on Jun. 20 coincided with three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola’s visit there. Raiola is already committed to the Cornhuskers, and his relationship with Scott influenced the latter’s decision. He confirmed this in an interview with On3 on Friday:

“Oh yeah, Dayton played a major role. I would also say my family ended up getting close with Dayton and Dylan Raiola too. Me and Dayton have a good relationship since the first time I visited Nebraska.

"For most of my official visit we hung out. The relationship piece with Dayton is most definitely there. We have been the whole time. Everything has been good like that.”

However, the relationship with Raiola isn’t the only important relationship Nalin Scott has built in Nebraska. He was hosted by freshman wideout Isaiah Mozee on his official visit, and he helped him answer some questions he had concerning the program. He said:

“My player host was freshman wide receiver Isaiah Mozee. He told me that the relationships between the players and the coaches are great and there isn’t any fake energy around the program. It was good getting to know him while on my visit.”

Nalin Scott is the No. 62 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. The 6-ft-3, 185-pound standout is from McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia. He joins Nebraska’s 2026 class, which is ranked No. 52 nationally, per On3.

