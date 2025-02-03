Dillon Gabriel expresses love for Oklahoma despite a "rough" first season

Dillon Gabriel has had a journeyman college career. The quarterback started at UCF before moving to Oklahoma and the rounding up at Oregon. However, his two-year tenure in Norman was crucial to making him the kind of player he is today as he prepares for the NFL draft.

It was not a good start for Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma in 2022 as he led the program to its first losing season of the century. However, he eventually got things right in the following season in 2023, setting him on the path of greatness in the college football landscape.

Although his departure from Norman generated a series of controversy among Oklahoma fans, he possesses a lot of love for the program. While at the Senior Bowl, Gabriel reflected on his time with the Sooners, discussing the impact it had on his development as a quarterback.

“Going into Oklahoma, I had a rough first season,” Gabriel said. “After that year, now I’ve been playing my best football for the past two years, so I’m grateful for that. I want to keep growing…, I love Oklahoma. I have lifelong relationships and I think that’s what’s hard for people to conceptualize.”

Dillon Gabriel notes that he maintains a relationship with Oklahoma

Despite the way Dillon Gabriel conducted his departure from Norman, he still maintains a good relationship with people at Oklahoma. While the Sooners expected him to enter the draft after opting out of the bowl game, the quarterback made a surprising transfer to Oregon instead.

“When you go somewhere, it’s not like you can just leave and these relationships are gone and done. I was able to go to Oklahoma and meet lifelong friends and have long-lasting relationships with coaches and players…”

“You can ask anyone I’ve been around, I create value, I create an impact and I invest in relationships. That’s something that started where I was from.”

Dillon Gabriel appeared in 24 games for Oklahoma in his two seasons at the program. He recorded a total of 6,828 passing yards and 55 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also showed prowess on the ground in Normal with 668 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 182 carries.

This prepared him for his successful single season at Oregon where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and established himself as one of best draft prospects. The quarterback continued to impress scouts with his performance at the Senior Bowl where he significantly boosted his draft stock.

