Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel put his arm on display in an Instagram video on Monday, firing passes on a football field ahead of the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Dressed in a black sleeveless "RYOKO RAIN" shirt, blue patterned shorts and a helmet marked with "UCF" and "VICIS," Gabriel looked sharp as he prepared for the next level.

In 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions, finishing with an 86.4 QBR (3rd in FBS), per ESPN. A well-traveled signal-caller with stops at UCF and Oklahoma before landing at Oregon, he brings accuracy at all levels but thrives in the short-to-intermediate game. Only 10.5% of his attempts traveled 20-plus yards in the air.

At Oregon, Gabriel benefited from a spread-heavy, bootleg-based system that created wide-open targets. To thrive in the NFL, he’ll need to lean on his quick processing, pocket movement and deceptive mobility while minimizing his reliance on pure arm talent. His draft stock hinges on his scouting combine performance, with projections ranging from Day 2 to early Day 3 pick, per CBS Sports.

Dillon Gabriel has drawn comparisons to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) throws the ball - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel has drawn comparisons to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with an anonymous NFL scout calling him a “knock-off” version of the former Alabama star, per Sports Illustrated.

"He's not for everyone,” the NFL scout said. “Miami should take him as a knock-off Tua (Tagovailoa)."

Nick Saban, who coached Tagovailoa from 2017 to 2019, noted on "College GameDay" that both quarterbacks are left-handed, hail from Hawaii and share key traits.

“He’s got lots of poise,” Saban said. “He’s very instinctive at reading coverages, getting the ball out of his hand quickly. And he’s very accurate.

“This guy is a complete player. He’s got a lot of grit. He reminds me of another Hawaiian quarterback we had – Tua.”

With Tagovailoa’s backups entering free agency and his injury history a concern, Miami could explore adding Gabriel, who brings six seasons of NCAA experience.

NFL reporter Chad Reuter projects Gabriel to the Dolphins at No. 89 in the third round. The Oregon standout dominated in 2024, earning Big Ten MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors while leading the Ducks to a 13-0 season, a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Despite his accolades, some scouts see Gabriel as a third-round selection, leaving Miami with a decision—target him as a potential backup or look elsewhere.

