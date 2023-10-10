Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6 of College Football

Dillon Gabriel has had a strong start to the season under center for the No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

He has led the Sooners to an unbeaten 6-0 record while throwing for 1878 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Gabriel has completed 72.3% of his passes, adding 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy below.

Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy odds

Dillon Gabriel's Heisman Trophy odds have been climbing for much of the season, and they sit at +1200 entering Week 7. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has the fourth-best odds to win the prestigious award, trailing a trio of Pac-12 quarterbacks.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the best odds to win the award, sitting at +220. USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams follows next.

His odds to join former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin as the only players to win the award twice sit at +250. Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +600 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq advocates for Dillon Gabriel to win the Heisman Trophy

Dillon Gabriel led the Oklahoma Sooners to a 34-30 win over rivals Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown last weekend.

He finished with 285 passing yards and one touchdown while completing 23 of his 38 pass attempts. Gabriel added 113 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

Following the game, Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq advocated for his quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy:

"I've been saying it since day one since I met him. He's one of the guys that brings it day in and day out. Consistent, he's a great leader. And I'm going to keep saying it – he deserves the Heisman this year. So, I'm going to keep promoting that until he gets it." [h/t KOCO News]

As for Gabriel, he says that he's not worried about the award:

"It's not my main focus. You know, I'm focused on heading into this bye week and getting better, watching the tape and finding ways to get better and then taking it one week at a time. I think as you do that, the rest will take care of itself."

While Gabriel may not be focused on winning the Heisman Trophy, his chances of doing so have continued to increase. Oklahoma is tied with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans as the schools with the most players to win the award.