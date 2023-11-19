Dillon Gabriel injury update: Latest on Oklahoma QB after medical setback against BYU in Week 12

The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered an injury during Week 12 action. The Sooners were up against BYU, and they extended their winning run to two games. Gabriel, however, couldn't play any role in the second half.

The quarterback has led the Sooners well this season, and they might be looking at a double-digit win record at the end of the regular season. He put on good numbers in the first half before injury ended the game for him. So what is the latest on the injury, and when can the fans expect him back on the field?

Dillon Gabriel's injury update

There is no update on Dillon Gabriel's injury from the head coach or the program. Even the kind of injury that the Oklahoma Sooners QB has is undisclosed. However, according to the Oklahoma radio broadcast, Dillon had a head injury, due to which he had to be taken off.

Gabriel had thrown 13 completions in 21 attempts for 191 passing yards in the first half. He had also scored two passing touchdowns as the Sooners went into the half tied 17-17 with the Cougars. But the Oklahoma QB1 did not return for the second half, and Jackson Arnold took his place

What happened to Dillon Gabriel?

Gabriel did not return for the second half due to the injury, and no information was provided about it. According to reports circulating after the game, he suffered a head injury. He suffered a similar injury last season against the Texas Christian University and had to miss the next game.

The backup QB navigated well for the Sooners in Gabriel’s absence on Saturday and led his team to a 31-24 win. It was the team's ninth win of the season, and they are third on the Big 12 table. They have a chance to make it to the Big 12 championship game and would want their QB1 ready if that happens.

When will Dillon Gabriel return?

It remains to be seen when Gabriel returns to action for the Sooners. Oklahoma plays its last game of the regular season next week against TCU and it's a must-win game for them. The Sooners will hope that Gabriel is ready for that game.

Gabriel has thrown 3,069 passing yards so far this season with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.