Dillon Gabriel reveals which "small stature" NFL QBs he follows to amplify his game

Dillon Gabriel is on course to go pro after declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. The Oregon star, who is listed as 6'0 and 200lbs, has come under the microscope for his relatively smaller size in comparison to most other quarterbacks entering the draft.

After Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice session, Gabriel was asked whether he molds his game toward any kind of NFL quarterback, and he listed a few of the talented names.

"Not necessarily, I try to take something from everyone," Gabriel said. "But I think you continue to watch guys of smaller stature execute at a high level and play really well. Brock Purdy, Tua [Tagovailoa], Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and that's just a couple of them. But you watch those guys and see how they maneuver and how well they've played in the NFL."

Gabriel began his collegiate career at UCF in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Knights before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022. After playing two years with the Sooners, Gabriel transferred to Oregon for his final year.

During the 2024 season, Gabriel led the Ducks to the Big Ten title, going unbeaten throughout the regular season. Oregon was also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the College Football Playoff.

However, Oregon crashed out of the new playoffs format in the first round, following a 41-21 defeat to eventual champions Ohio State.

Gabriel finished his final collegiate season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gabriel was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and also finished third in the Heisman voting.

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel creates unique record at Senior Bowl practice

During Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium, Dillon Gabriel reportedly threw a ball at a record-breaking 74.9 mph. According to reports, it was the fastest velocity throw recorded by a college football player during pre-draft testing by some distance.

In comparison, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III each threw at a velocity of 62mph during their NFL Combine outings.

While Gabriel has been garnering attention for the power of his throws, he will want to further boost his stock at the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Many analysts believe that Gabriel could be a Day 2 pick, despite his fabulous final year at Oregon.

