Dillon Gabriel's GF Zo Caswell backs Oregon as J. Couisnard leads Ducks into 80-73 win over Cal

Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel chose Oregon as his next destination after abruptly entering the transfer portal last month, right after his best season at the college level.

Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell showed that she's settling into life in Oregon. She posted a picture on Instagram backing the Ducks basketball team as they beat the California Golden Bears 80-73.

Jermaine Couisnard, who is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season, had 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in the game to lead the Ducks to a sixth consecutive win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Enter caption

Why did Dillon Gabriel leave Oklahoma?

It has been an unusual offseason for the CFB fraternity with the transfer portal clogged with quality quarterbacks, from Kyle McCord to Dillon Gabriel. The latter announced his decision to leave the Oklahoma Sooners a few weeks ago.

He chose Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks as his next destination. He will have the unenviable task of replacing Bo Nix who is headed to the NFL and finished No. 3 in the Heisman voting last year.

Speaking to Sooner Scoop, Gabriel was candid about his reasons for leaving Brent Venable's side and how it was with the long-term perspective of his NFL future in mind.

“Yeah, I think a lot went into the decision, and it happened really fast. You know I had full intentions on going to the NFL after this year, and sat down and had meetings, and kind of got all my homework and wasn’t the draft grade that I thought it would be, and then also not getting into the Reese’s Senior Bowl, something that I feel like kind of gives you a clear path of trying to get drafted," Gabriel explained.

Gabriel also explained why he felt as if his time as a Sooner was over.

"The decision of coming back to play, I think it just made sense. I’m in a unique situation, having this one last year to go do this, you know with Coach BV and their program going in a younger direction. You know, I actually played with a bunch of young guys that are very talented, and I believe that’s the new era, heading into the SEC," Gabriel added.

Such is his talent that Dillon Gabriel is considered No. 4 in the 2024 Heisman betting odds at +1100, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Oregon has previously shown a willingness to back their QB in the Heisman fight.

It would be a fairytale end to Gabriel's college season were he to recreate some of the magic that the Ducks fans were used to under Bo Nix.