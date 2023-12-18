Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Casewell, took to social media to share a hysterical picture of the new Oregon Ducks quarterback enjoying a Strawberry Açai. She also called her boyfriend a king of the pink drink.

“My pink drink king,” Casewell wrote in her Instagram story with laughing and crown emoji.

Credit: Zo Casewell IG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Casewell has been a longtime companion of Gabriel, who started his college football career with the UCF Knights back in 2019. He stayed there for three seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022.

Gabriel and Zo said goodbye to the Oklahoma Sooners family after the QB decided to enter the transfer portal. Now, he will replace the outgoing Bo Nix in Eugene under the watchful eye of Dan Lanning.

His move to the Ducks is the third of his career. The quarterback has some big shoes to fill, with his predecessor Bo Nix being a Heisman finalist in his final season with Oregon.

A look at Dillon Gabriel's time in Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel did a decent job with the Sooners in his two seasons in Oklahoma. He had 3,168 passing yards in the last season, which improved to 3,660 in 2023. Touchdown passes increased from 25 in 2022 to 30 this season. Interceptions remained constant at six.

The Sooners finished third in the Big 12 this season, narrowly missing out on the conference championship game to bitter rivals the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They had an impressive 10-2 overall record in the current term. But it was a stark improvement from the eighth-place finish and a par 6-6 record of last season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season