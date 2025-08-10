"Disgusted by the clear bias": CFB fans divided over latest SEC championship predictions for 2025 season

With the 2025 college football season just weeks away, predictions for the SEC championship are already rolling in from analysts and former players. On Friday, another round of picks surfaced.ESPN’s Matt Stinchcomb projected Georgia vs. Texas as well as former Alabama and New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper chose Alabama vs. Texas. Meanwhile, former Florida wide receiver Chris Doering predicted LSU vs. Georgia.Harper’s Alabama pick sparked the most discussion, given that the Crimson Tide, under Kalen DeBoer in the post-Saban era, finished just 5-3 in SEC play last season.Many fans saw this as Harper showing bias toward his alma mater.&quot;Disgusted by the clear bias from Roman Harper. Just like when he was a player he's overhyped for no reason,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Alabama 😂,&quot; a person mocked.&quot;Who put alabama in there hahaha One of these ain't like the other,&quot; one added.Last season, Georgia and Texas both went 7-2 in SEC play, while LSU finished 5-3. Georgia and Texas are expected to maintain their strong form, and LSU is poised for a promising year behind quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who broke out as a starter last season.Fans of all three programs are entering the season with high hopes.&quot;Geaux Tigers!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Texas would play Alabama beat them or play Georgia bulldogs beat them,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Go dawgssss,&quot; one wrote.In ESPN’s preseason SEC power rankings, Texas holds the top spot, and Caesars Sports lists the Longhorns as +260 favorites to win the conference.Nick Saban weighs in on 2025 SEC championship contendersAfter retiring in 2023 with seven national championships, Nick Saban has transitioned into his role on ESPN’s College GameDay. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on the 2025 season race by naming several schools he believes could contend for the SEC championship title.“I think Texas is one of the teams that obviously is really, really good this year,” Saban said on Tuesday (via CBS Sports’ Alex Scarborough). &quot;I think LSU has got a shot to be really good.&quot;I think Florida’s got a shot to be really good. I think Alabama and Georgia both have a shot to be really good. So I think there’s a lot of sort of top-end good teams.”The Preseason Media Poll backs Saban’s assessment, with Texas earning 96 votes as the favorite to capture its first SEC title. The Longhorns return key players such as Arch Manning, DeAndre Moore Jr., Ryan Wingo, Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, which is fueling optimism for a championship run.