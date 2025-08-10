  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Disgusted by the clear bias": CFB fans divided over latest SEC championship predictions for 2025 season

"Disgusted by the clear bias": CFB fans divided over latest SEC championship predictions for 2025 season

By Maliha
Modified Aug 10, 2025 12:00 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas - Source: Imagn

With the 2025 college football season just weeks away, predictions for the SEC championship are already rolling in from analysts and former players. On Friday, another round of picks surfaced.

Ad

ESPN’s Matt Stinchcomb projected Georgia vs. Texas as well as former Alabama and New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper chose Alabama vs. Texas. Meanwhile, former Florida wide receiver Chris Doering predicted LSU vs. Georgia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Harper’s Alabama pick sparked the most discussion, given that the Crimson Tide, under Kalen DeBoer in the post-Saban era, finished just 5-3 in SEC play last season.

Many fans saw this as Harper showing bias toward his alma mater.

"Disgusted by the clear bias from Roman Harper. Just like when he was a player he's overhyped for no reason," a fan said.
Ad
"Alabama 😂," a person mocked.
"Who put alabama in there hahaha One of these ain't like the other," one added.

Last season, Georgia and Texas both went 7-2 in SEC play, while LSU finished 5-3. Georgia and Texas are expected to maintain their strong form, and LSU is poised for a promising year behind quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who broke out as a starter last season.

Fans of all three programs are entering the season with high hopes.

Ad
"Geaux Tigers!" a fan said.
"Texas would play Alabama beat them or play Georgia bulldogs beat them," a netizen said.
"Go dawgssss," one wrote.

In ESPN’s preseason SEC power rankings, Texas holds the top spot, and Caesars Sports lists the Longhorns as +260 favorites to win the conference.

Nick Saban weighs in on 2025 SEC championship contenders

After retiring in 2023 with seven national championships, Nick Saban has transitioned into his role on ESPN’s College GameDay. On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on the 2025 season race by naming several schools he believes could contend for the SEC championship title.

Ad
“I think Texas is one of the teams that obviously is really, really good this year,” Saban said on Tuesday (via CBS Sports’ Alex Scarborough). "I think LSU has got a shot to be really good.
"I think Florida’s got a shot to be really good. I think Alabama and Georgia both have a shot to be really good. So I think there’s a lot of sort of top-end good teams.”

The Preseason Media Poll backs Saban’s assessment, with Texas earning 96 votes as the favorite to capture its first SEC title. The Longhorns return key players such as Arch Manning, DeAndre Moore Jr., Ryan Wingo, Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, which is fueling optimism for a championship run.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications