“Disgusting to watch”: Former Heisman winner RGIII berates Atlanta DC’s son for prank calling Shedeur Sanders during his life’s biggest moment

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:27 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Former Heisman winner RGIII berates Atlanta DC’s son for prank calling Shedeur Sanders during his life’s biggest moment - Source: Imagn

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III was disgusted by the prank calls during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders was pranked called during the draft as was Tyler Warren, among others.

The prank caller ended up being Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax. He got the number from his dad's iPad which had all the numbers. After the call went viral, Griffin blasted Jax and anyone who does prank calls.

"Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, even Cooper DeJean from last year and any other player has been prank called during the biggest moment of their life during the NFL draft is disgusting to watch," Griffin III wrote. "Sometimes pranks can be funny and I’m all about having a good time. But this wasn’t an episode of Punk’d that was harmless.
"Timing is everything in life and the time is right to talk about how we are failing the next generation through content," Griffin III added. "These types of pranks are just a reflection of our society and media moving further and further away from standards and morals towards no holds barred sensationalism."

Griffin's post went on for a while, saying everyone needs to be better so the next generation doesn't make the mistakes we all made.

He felt like this prank was tasteless as it was Sanders' biggest moment of his life, and Ulbrich tried to ruin it.

Jax Ulbrich apologizes to Shedeur Sanders

After it came out that Jax Ulbrich was the culprit behind the prank called to Shedeur Sanders, he issued an apology.

Ulbrich says Sanders accepted his phone call and apology on the phone, but also posted one online.

"I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish," Jax Ulbrich said in his Instagram post. "I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."
The Falcons won't discipline Jeff Ulbrich as they revealed he didn't know his son took Shedeur's number.

Shedeur Sanders ended up being selected 144th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

bell-icon Manage notifications