"Disgusting" "Why is Texas top 10": CFB fans blast AP Poll top 25 rankings after Week 5 of college football games

Following an exciting week of college football, the AP Poll witnessed a lot of shake-ups in its ranking after Week 5. A total of four teams in the top 10 of the previous ranking suffered an upset on Saturday. These include three of the top five teams, leading to their drop.

Ad

Ohio State retained its place at the top of the ranking after seeing off Washington in Seattle. Oregon moved four places up to become the No. 2 team on the poll following the overtime win against Penn State, while Miami, which had a bye, dropped a place to third.

Ole Miss made the biggest leap on the AP Poll this week. The Rebels moved up nine places to fourth after defeating LSU to claim the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. Oklahoma wraps up the top five in the ranking, moving two places up, despite being on a bye this week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alabama made one of the most notable climbs in the poll this week. The Crimson Tide moved up seven places after defeating Georgia in Athens. Florida State suffered the biggest fall in the ranking, dropping 10 places to 18th, following the upset at the hands of Virginia.

There's been a lot of reaction to the latest ranking among college football fans. The AP Poll is known to always create division among fans and this week, which experienced wild results, wasn't left out. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad

Joseph Manero @JosephManero @On3sports Disgusting

Ad

Hitman @SlapcoFudd @On3sports why is Texas top 10

Ad

SqueezedReb @SqueezedReb @On3sports Can I ask what Texas has done to be above Alabama? How are we rating Arizona State and not Mississippi state? Illinois shouldn't even be scraping #30.

Ad

Lowkey Rey 2.0 @AtlRey @On3sports Who has Penn State beaten to still be ranked inside the top 10 after 𝐚 win while Georgia fell to 12?

Ad

Marc @RealistMarc @On3sports Better than the Coaches Poll, but Texas Tech and Iowa State deserve to be ranked in the Top 10 more than Penn State, Texas, and Alabama right now.

Ad

KJ 🍢 @SeminoleKJ @On3sports Had to assume they’d catapult Vandy and squeeze Bama into the top 10 to justify that gameday pick.

Ad

Kaleigh K @kleeskii_x @On3sports 4 of the top five teams losing during OU’s bye week is what we call “Sooner Black Magic”

Ad

Full ranking of the AP Poll top 25 after Week 5

The AP Poll witnessed a new entrant this week. Virginia made the ranking as the No. 24 team after staging an upset against Florida State with a 46-38 win in Charlottesville. Arizona State also made a return to the rankings after falling out in the earlier rankings.

Ohio State, which is leading the way for the fifth straight week, received 46 first-place votes, six fewer than last week. Oregon (16) and Miami (4) were the other two teams that received first-place votes in the latest poll.

Ad

The Southeastern Conference had the most teams in the ranking with 10, while the Big Ten followed with a total of six teams. The Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference boast four teams each in the poll this week.

Here's a look at the full list:

#1, Ohio State

#2, Oregon

#3, Miami

#4, Ole Miss

#5, Oklahoma

#6, Texas A&M

#7, Penn State

#8, Indiana

#9, Texas

#10, Alabama

#11, Texas Tech

#12, Georgia

#13, LSU

#14, Iowa State

#15, Tennessee

#16, Vanderbilt

#17, Georgia Tech

#18, Florida State

Ad

#19, Missouri

#20, Michigan

#21, Notre Dame

#22, Illinois

#23, BYU

#24, Virginia

#25, Arizona State

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More