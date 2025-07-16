"Disrespect will be addressed": Kalen DeBoer's star DL sends stern warning to Thomas Castellanos over Alabama trash talk

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos aimed a cheeky dig at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama earlier this offseason. Castellanos said that he was eager to face the Tide in the Seminoles' 2025 season opener since Alabama won't have Nick Saban to "save" them.

Ad

“People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast,” Castellanos said in June, via On3. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”

Ad

Trending

However, at Alabama's SEC Media Days event on Wednesday, Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III responded to Castellanos' jibe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Disrespect will be addressed,” Keenan said.

Ad

Keenan will enter his fifth year at Alabama in the 2025 season. The defensive lineman will relish any opportunity to come face-to-face with Castellanos when the Tide travel to take on the Seminoles on Aug. 30.

Saban coached Alabama for 17 years before stepping down from his role in January 2024. He led the Tide to six national titles and won another championship at LSU in 2004.

DeBoer was hired as Saban's successor.

Kalen DeBoer hints at Ty Simpson getting QB1 role at Alabama for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer gave fans a hint that Ty Simpson will be Alabama's QB1 for the 2025 season.

Ad

"If we played today, he (Simpson) would be our starter," DeBoer said on Wednesday, via the SEC Network.

"We announced that kind of after the spring. Nothing's really changed since then. He's done a great job of continuing to grow himself. That's under the tutelage of (offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb, (quarterbacks coach) Nick Sheridan. Those guys are just pouring it all into not just Ty, but our whole quarterback room."

Ad

DeBoer also talked about his excitement about Simpson's development.

"I'm excited about the growth of Ty," DeBoer said. "I think trying to make sure that a guy gets out there and doesn't feel like he's got to be all-world even though we want our quarterback to be more than just a guy that just distributes the ball. We need him to go out and make plays. He'll grow into that. He doesn't need to prove that and try to do too much."

Ad

Simpson, who served as Jalen Milroe's backup last season, is expected to lead the Tide's offense when they open their 2025 season against Florida State.

DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) record in his first season at the helm, failing to make the College Football Playoff. It will be interesting to see if he can guide the Tide into the playoffs next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!