DJ Khaled goes "Shedeur way" wearing customised T-Shirts for Colorado game, Pilar Sanders reacts

Shedeur Sanders has skyrocketed into the top lists delivering powerful performances as the Colorado QB. It is no news that his impact on fans and followers has grown considerably even as CBS ranked him at No.4 from a pre-season unranked status.

As Colorado goes up against Oregon Ducks, the clash of the undefeated Titans has built up new energy. Fans and followers rushed to support their favorites as DJ Khaled did, for Sanders in his own iconic way.

DJ Khaled was seen walking around in a 'Shedeur way' donning a gold-plated watch and classic t-shirt with Shedeur's portrait printed on it. The clip was posted via QB Sanders' official merchandise account on Instagram.

"We call it 'The Shedeur'," says DJ Khaled flashing the wrist-watch and adding, "Go support my brother right here. Go to his Instagram right now and get his tee. We call it the Shedeur Way," flaunting his tshirt.

The clip was reshared by Deion Sanders' eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. and Pilar Sanders via their Instagram accounts. Pilar Sanders, Deion Sanders' second wife, and young Sanders' mother appeared supremely excited as she captioned the story,

"That's whats up"

DJ Khaled's adoration for QB Sanders reshared

Shedeur Sanders forging his way to the top

QB Sanders and Shilo Sanders transitioned from Jackson State University to the Colorado Buffaloes with their father Coach Prime. Shedeur was instantly announced as the starting QB for the Buffs attracting much backlash.

QB Sanders, however, proved himself since the Buffaloes' opening match against the TCU Horned Frogs. In Week 1 45-42 victory, Sanders had 38 completions on 47 pass attempts. He rewrote history by making a school record with 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Cut to Week 2, Sanders threw for 393 yards with another touchdown as the Colorado Buffaloes defeated Nebraska by 36-14. In the following Buffaloes Week-3, game against Colorado State Rams, he proved himself keeping the game alive until eventually emerging victorious. He finished with 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in a 43-35 upset.

Deion Sanders has often reiterated that his family stands united. Deion Sanders Jr.'s and Pilar's support for Shedeur resonates with the admiration offered by his followers including DJ Khaled.