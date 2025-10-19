  • home icon
  • DJ Lagway hints at Billy Napier's final coached game for Florida with latest comments with HC's future in question

By Maliha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:13 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Florida - Source: Imagn
Billy Napier's Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday. However, the Gators still remain just 3-4 overall (2-2 in SEC play), and speculation about Napier’s future with the program continues to swirl.

Quarterback DJ Lagway also appeared to hint that it might have been Napier’s final game.

"I'm extremely grateful for Coach Napier and everything he's done for me and my family,” Lagway said postgame.
Rumors about Napier's dismissal became hot last week after USA Today’s Matt Hayes reported that Florida could part ways with him as soon as this weekend. Hayes said a meeting between athletic director Scott Stricklin and key boosters happened to discuss Napier's buyout.

Before the game, USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer even predicted a farewell scenario similar to Ed Orgeron’s in 2021, when Orgeron beat Florida and was fired the next day.

Even in Saturday's game, Florida came out on top, but the performance was far from convincing. The Gators nearly blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter and needed a late interception to seal the win.

Billy Napier reflects on his potential departure from Florida

Billy Napier’s 22-23 record at Florida is the program’s worst since the late 1940s. It keeps him in the spotlight amid a season that has already seen several coaching firings, including Penn State’s James Franklin.

After Saturday’s win, Napier addressed the hot seat discussion.

"I think I'm built for it,” Napier said. “I'm made for it. I chose the coaching profession. I was called to coach. The good comes with the bad, the bad comes with the good. I do think the game's about the players.
“I'm proud of the players and the way they played. Never going to make everybody happy. You get these leadership positions, you're in charge, these are the things that come with it."
UF will enjoy an open week before facing No. 9 Georgia on Nov. 1, and Napier remains upbeat for the game.

“I'll wake up tomorrow, and we'll worry about what's next,” Napier said. “We're banged up. We need an open date. I know our group will be excited about the next one, right?

Georgia is 6-1 this season after beating No. 5 Ole Miss 43-25 on Saturday.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a sports writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in college football and high school sports coverage. With a background in Management Information Systems, she combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling. She values accuracy, depth and credible reporting in every piece she writes.
Before joining Sportskeeda, she covered the NFL and NBA for Sportszion and Sportsknot.

