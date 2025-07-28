DJ Lagway injury: Florida Gators dealt with the first blow of 2025 as Billy Napier's QB faces a huge setback

Florida’s preparation for the 2025 season encountered its first roadblock on Monday with news related to DJ Lagway. According to reports coming out of Gainesville, the quarterback is using a walking boot as the Gators round up preparation for the fall camp.

Zach Goodall of 247Sports reported that Lagway has sustained a minor lower-body injury. While details are undisclosed, no long-term concerns have been reported. Billy Napier’s team is set to start practice on Wednesday, July 30, creating uncertainty around the quarterback’s involvement.

This marked the second injury DJ Lagway will be dealing with this offseason. The Florida quarterback was restricted during spring practice due to a lingering throwing shoulder injury from his high school career. However, he resumed throwing in the summer workout.

Much of Florida’s momentum heading into the 2025 season centers on Lagway, after he displayed significant promise as a true freshman in 2024. Expectations are high for a major step forward in his sophomore year, but his lingering injuries are now raising major doubts.

DJ Lagway was among the 80 players named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list on Monday, and he's expected to feature in many other awards. This showcases the level of expectations he's shouldering as Florida once again navigates a tough schedule in the SEC.

DJ Lagway downplayed injury concerns at the SEC media days

DJ Lagway was one of the three player representatives of Florida at the SEC media days in Atlanta earlier this month. While there are concerns around Lagway’s fitness throughout the offseason, the quarterback downplayed it during his appearance at the event.

"I don't have a prosthetic arm," Lagway joked, referencing osocial media posts regarding his status during spring camp (via Gator Country). "I'm feeling great. Training's been amazing. I'm actually getting better at throwing the ball. I've been working on mechanics that's going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision making.

“It's been great. I’m feeling great. I’m excited to get out there and compete with the guys. Anytime I can be out there with my teammates, having fun, competing. I’m a happy guy," he added.

Florida coach Billy Napier also noted that Lagway is throwing three times weekly, including a session on Wednesday morning before departing for SEC Media Days. The Gators prioritize his health above all in 2025, as they plan to center the team around him.

DJ Lagway threw for 1915 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games last season, and he'll look to be more productive in 2025 as the undisputed starter. Florida opens the 2025 season against Long Island in Gainesville on Aug. 30.

