DJ Lagway issues 2-word message pumping up his own high school highlights

DJ Lagway is going into his first season as the Florida Gators' starting quarterback with a lot of expectations. After years of struggles with Graham Mertz as the QB, Gator fans are hoping that Lagway can build on what they saw from him last season and make the program a contender in the SEC again.

One way in which fans have been able to get themselves ready for Lagway's time with the Gators is to watch his high school highlights. On Saturday, Lagway shared some of them on his own Instagram story and accompanied one moment with the following caption:

"Was Legendary"

Source: Instagram

Lagway attended Willis High School in Texas and was able to perform at the highest level throughout his time at the school. His best season came in 2023.

During this season, he threw 4,605 yards and 59 touchdowns. This was paired with 953 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns from 100 carries, making Lagway a strong dual-threat quarterback (something that is becoming the norm in football). His work in this season gave him the Gatorade Player of the Year award.

However, it wasn't just himself whom Lagway helped. His contributions and leadership helped Willis High School to their best season in over 60 years and to their first regional semifinal since the 1994 season.

This season made Lagway the best-ranked quarterback in the state of Texas and nationwide. He would end up with the Florida Gators, who will hope that he brings them well-needed success.

Billy Napier gives an update on DJ Lagway

However, while DJ Lagway is expected to perform well this year, he comes into this season recovering from an injury. This was something he sustained in the game with the Georgia Bulldogs last season and has had an impact in his preparation for the 2025 season.

This week, Gators coach Billy Napier gave an update on Lagway's condition and involvement in recent practice sessions.

"He threw today. ... Lagway is throwing about three times a week and that they're doing their usual stuff this time of year."(Source: On3.com)

This is a positive update from Napier. Lagway is moving in the right direction and should be able to start for the Gators when their season starts in late August.

As we have seen during his high school years and his first season with the Gators, Lagway is talented enough to lead his team to numerous wins. If he can do this with Florida in 2025, there is a chance that they could be in the conversation for the SEC Championship.

